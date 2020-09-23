Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 1,604 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $203,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $2,526,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. 5,834,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 103.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

