Insider Selling: Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) Insider Sells 13,864 Shares of Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) insider Ian Page sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.13), for a total transaction of £436,438.72 ($570,284.49).

DPH stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,164 ($41.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,829.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of GBX 32.26 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,414 ($44.61). The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on DPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

