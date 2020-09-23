Insider Selling: Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) EVP Sells $228,106.00 in Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,729. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

