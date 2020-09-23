Insider Selling: Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) EVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 261,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,729. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

