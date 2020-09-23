Insider Selling: Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $13,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,055 shares in the company, valued at $540,132.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noah L. Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Noah L. Rosenberg sold 870 shares of Retrophin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $17,826.30.

Retrophin stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 333,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,826. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $952.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Retrophin by 256.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Retrophin by 97.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Retrophin by 335.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

