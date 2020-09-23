Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 8,802 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.74, for a total value of $2,171,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRM stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,125. The stock has a market cap of $225.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

