Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NSIT opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after buying an additional 920,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,130,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 943,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 680,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

