Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

NSIT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 198,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,063. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

