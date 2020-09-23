Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $46.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.62 million. Insmed posted sales of $38.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $173.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.48 million to $180.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.90 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $455.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 7,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

