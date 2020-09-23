Insolar (XNS) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $39.41 million and $989,044.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

