INT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $646,185.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $5.74 million and $646,185.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04456159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034215 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.