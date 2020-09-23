Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$13.00 price target from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPL. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.59.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.10. 1,136,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,572. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

