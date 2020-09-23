Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.59.

IPL traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.10. 1,136,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,572. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.32. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$24.10.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

