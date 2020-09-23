Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.
IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.59.
IPL traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.10. 1,136,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,572. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.32. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$24.10.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
Featured Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.