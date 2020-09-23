Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been given a C$12.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL traded down C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.10. 1,136,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,572. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.