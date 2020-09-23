International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IGIC. BidaskClub upgraded International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International General Insuranc in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

International General Insuranc stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 7,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,509. International General Insuranc has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in International General Insuranc by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insuranc during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International General Insuranc by 339.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

