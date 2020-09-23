International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Shares Up 12.5%

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 399,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 229,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.11.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

