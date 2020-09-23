International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. International Prospect Ventures shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 110,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

