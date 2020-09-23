International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Down 8.2%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 639,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 530,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,042,201 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 262,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

