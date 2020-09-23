Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.47

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09.
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.
