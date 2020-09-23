Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.47

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

