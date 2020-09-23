Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.54. 3,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

