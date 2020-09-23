Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.80. 2,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the second quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 44.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,643,000.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

