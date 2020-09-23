Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $52.37. 9,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 29,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

