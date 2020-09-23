Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

IVZ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 192,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.2% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

