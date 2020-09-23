Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Shares Down 7.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $39.00. 586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCM)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

