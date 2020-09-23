InvestFeed Trading Up 4.9% This Week (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $60,338.28 and $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.40 or 0.04405257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

InvestFeed is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

