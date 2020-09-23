Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SSR Mining (SSRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSR Mining (TSE: SSRM):

9/23/2020 – SSR Mining was given a new C$46.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – SSR Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – SSR Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$20.00.

9/17/2020 – SSR Mining was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$36.00.

8/7/2020 – SSR Mining was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,972.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

