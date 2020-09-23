Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SSR Mining (SSRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSR Mining (TSE: SSRM):
- 9/23/2020 – SSR Mining was given a new C$46.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2020 – SSR Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2020 – SSR Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2020 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$20.00.
- 9/17/2020 – SSR Mining was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$36.00.
- 8/7/2020 – SSR Mining was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SSRM opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.
In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,972.
