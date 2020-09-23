Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brooks Automation (BRKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS):

9/22/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

8/13/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

7/31/2020 – Brooks Automation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/31/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. 3,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Get Brooks Automation Inc alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,632. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.