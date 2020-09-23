Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fair Isaac (FICO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) in the last few weeks:

9/21/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Fair Isaac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $393.00 to $415.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/3/2020 – Fair Isaac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $505.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

8/24/2020 – Fair Isaac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/30/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $486.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $425.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE FICO traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $425.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average is $379.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,433,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $45,321,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $32,988,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

