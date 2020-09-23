Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.42 ($47.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.50 ($46.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.51 ($47.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €38.02 ($44.73). The company had a trading volume of 3,131,365 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.69. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

