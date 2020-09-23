Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,434% compared to the average volume of 464 call options.

Shares of ETM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 61,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Philips acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,330 shares in the company, valued at $190,848.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 339,172 shares of company stock worth $501,592. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.