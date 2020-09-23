Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,577 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.53. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.