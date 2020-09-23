Investors Buy Large Volume of JinkoSolar Call Options (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,599 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,768 call options.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

JKS traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 159,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

