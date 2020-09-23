Investors Purchase Large Volume of Western Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 44,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,505 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14,458.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 905,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after buying an additional 710,283 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 445,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 326,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,253. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.