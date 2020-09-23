Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.10

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 4502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $630.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

