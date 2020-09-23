ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $311,931.60 and $1,775.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006202 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,440,680 coins and its circulating supply is 13,540,680 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

