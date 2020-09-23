IOST (IOST) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.85 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, IOST has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $86.85 million and approximately $37.06 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kyber Network, DDEX and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.04388400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00059541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,103,398,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,174,858,256 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, BitMart, Coineal, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DigiFinex, GOPAX, OKEx, ABCC, Koinex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Huobi, Zebpay, IDAX, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Bithumb, DDEX, CoinBene, Binance, BitMax, IDEX, Bitkub, Hotbit, DragonEX, Livecoin, BigONE, WazirX, HitBTC, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

