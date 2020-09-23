IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $8.77 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $8.77 million and $2.90 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00204631 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

