IOTA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.26 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinone, Exrates and FCoin. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $680.04 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, Exrates, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Upbit, FCoin, Ovis, Cobinhood, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinone and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

