Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRMD. TheStreet lowered Iradimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $258.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.27. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iradimed by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iradimed by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

