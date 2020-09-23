Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $222.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,526 shares of company stock valued at $21,118,563. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

