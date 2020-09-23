iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $27.01. 4,321 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) by 309.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

