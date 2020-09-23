iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.37. Approximately 3,183 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000.

