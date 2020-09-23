IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 64,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 264,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

