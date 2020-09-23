Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.75. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 10,564 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITRM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

The company has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

