Jabil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,145 call options.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jabil by 22,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

