James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wayfair stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.17. 2,028,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

