Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.62

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.62 and last traded at C$39.87, with a volume of 64123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWEL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.50 to C$39.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

