JD Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $381,094.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $381,094.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.01473114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00191733 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,582,848 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

