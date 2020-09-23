Jefferies Financial Group Increases Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Price Target to C$0.21

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.19 to C$0.21 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TGOD stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.31. 434,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,089. Green Organic Dutchman has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

