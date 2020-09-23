Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $277,676.21 and $230,183.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.22 or 0.04398190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

